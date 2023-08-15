The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association (OHCRA) announced on Monday that the highly anticipated Molokai Hoe Canoe Race scheduled for October 8 has been canceled.

The decision was made in response to the deadly Maui wildfires that ravaged the island and virtually wiped out the town of Lahaina.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In a statement, OHCRA said, “Given the gravity of the situation and the urgent need to allocate all available Maui County resources to support the Maui community impacted by the fires, OHCRA believes that postponing this year’s Molokai Hoe is not only a responsible course of action, but also a demonstration of unity and solidarity during times of crisis.”

Each year, over 1,000 paddlers from around the world compete in the Molokai Hoe, which is considered the men’s world championship in outrigger canoe racing. The next running of the event will be the 72nd crossing of the treacherous Ka’iwi Channel, with the race taking place at a length of over 38 miles.