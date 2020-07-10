Moanalua’s John Oda leads Korn Ferry Tour event after 1st round in San Antonio

RENO, NV – AUGUST 04: John Oda plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship at Montreux Country Club on August 4, 2018 in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Moanalua graduate and UNLV product, John Oda, leads the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons after round 1 of the event on Thursday.

Oda fired off a stellar bogey-free rounds of 64, putting him at tied at the top of the leader-board at 8-under. The 24-year-old did most of his damage on the par-5’s with two eagles and mixed in four other birdies on his card. His 64 is one off his career low round (63) on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Hawaii's John Oda (@JOda808) has made two eagles in the opening round @TPCSanAntonio Challenge at the Canyons. 🔥



July 9, 2020

Fittingly, the Hawai’i native’s best finish came on another island course. He finished a tie for 2nd earlier this year in the Bahamas. Oda is still searching for his 1st Korn Ferry win, but another strong finish this week keeps him in the hunt for the Tour’s season long Top 25 which awards players a PGA Tour Card for the following season.

‘Iolani graduate, Lorens Chan, is also with this week’s field. He is 1-under, tied for 77th, after the 1st round.