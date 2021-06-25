Moanalua’s Ashley Koga captures women’s division championship at 112th Manoa Cup

Moanalua’s Ashley Koga survived the showdown of Hawaii prep juniors at the 112th Manoa Cup women’s division championship on Friday at the O’ahu Country Club.

Koga, defeated Iolani’s Nicole Tanoue 6-and-5 to become the first high school student to win the women’s title in the five years of the division.

“It feels way beyond me. I honestly feel like I didn’t do enough or something. It was really hard but it means a lot,” Koga told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Obviously walking this course is really, really hard. I think the most hardest part is choosing the golf club because uphill you got to hold a higher club and you have to calculate how much it is. I think that’s the hardest part of the course.”

Incredibly, this week’s tournament was the first match-play event for Koga who is hopeful that the victory in the prestigious amateur tourney will help with the recruiting process ahead of her junior season with Na Menehune.

In the Open division, Saturday’s 36-hole final is set as Punahou graduate, University of San Diego’s Remington Hirano will face off with Washington State’s Peter Jung of Maryknoll. Hirano defeated Blaze Akana 4-&-3 in Friday’s semifinal while Jung eliminated AJ Teraoka 1-up.

The 112th Manoa Cup Open division championship will begin at 7:00am at the O’ahu Country Club. To follow the event via live scoring, click here.