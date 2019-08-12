MMA championships are a family tradition as Victoria and Adrian Lee join siblings with world titles

Angela and Christian Lee are world champions in MMA. But besides their identity as ONE Championship belt-holders, they’re coaches at their gym, United MMA in Waipio. Some of their students are tearing it up.

Kai Sekigawa is one of four of those who became world champions last week. He won six titles.

There were six total fighters who won medals out of the United Gym at the Youth MMA Championships in Europe.

Angelina Calpito also won gold in Rome. So did a couple more Lee’s.

Victoria and Adrian Lee each tallied five world titles, following in the footsteps of big sister and brother.

“It was really awesome because we got to experience what my sister and my brother experienced when they got their first world championships,” said Adrian, an eighth grader. “They’ve helped us learn a lot of things in MMA and in life.”

“I’ve been able to watch my brothers and sisters compete in high level tournaments like this and I knew that I wanted to do something like this,” said Victoria, who is entering her sophomore year at Mililani High School. “And after this tournament it was a dream come true.”

“I am probably more nervous to see them compete than when I compete myself,” said Angela Lee, an atomweight world champion in the ONE Championship MMA organization. “Just because when they step on the mat or when they step in the cage it’s like I’m going in there with them. These kids work hard. They train as much as I do. Some of these kids, I’ve known them since they were little babies coming in the gym. It’s really rewarding. Probably love coaching even more than competing.”

Angela is slated to defend her atomweight title in ONE Championship: Century on October 13th.