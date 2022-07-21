With the All-Star break coming to a close, the second half of the 2022 MLB season officially begins on Thursday.

Below is a summary of how players in the show with Hawaii ties fared during the first half of the season:

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, shortstop, New York Yankees (Mid-Pacific): Through 82 games played, Kiner-Falefa has yet to hit a home run. His steady .271 batting average is identical to his 2021 output with the Texas Rangers. Last season, he hit a career-high eight home runs, good for half of his career total (16) so far.

Kiner-Falefa has played in all 82 games for the Yankees at shortstop in 2022, starting 78. Around half of his 11 errors appeared to be uncharacteristic as he continues to get his bearings manning the ‘6’ hole in the Bronx. As the shortstop for the Rangers in 2021, the former Gold Glover committed 19 errors in 156 games.

At 64-28, the Yankees currently have the best record in the league and appear to be the current World Series favorite.

Josh Rojas, third baseman, Arizona Diamondbacks (University of Hawaii): After playing all over the diamond in a utility role for the Diamondbacks from 2019 to 2021, Rojas seems to have found a role at the hot corner, emerging as the starting third baseman in Arizona. At the break, he’s hitting .271 with five home runs for the Diamondbacks (40-52). Perhaps no player on this list had a more memorable first half moment than Rojas did on May 20, back when he hit three home runs in a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Kolten Wong, second baseman, Milwaukee Brewers (Kamehameha-Hawaii and University of Hawaii): Wong has played in 70 of a possible 83 games, missing time in June due to a right calf strain. At the break, Wong is currently hitting .227 (with six home runs), his lowest mark during a full season. The Brewers are currently 50-43 and first place in the NL Central standings.

Kurt Suzuki, catcher, Los Angeles Angels (Baldwin): Suzuki has appeared in 30 games as a backup catcher for the languishing Angels, who are 39-53 at the break, hitting .180 with two home runs and 10 RBI.

Additionally, a pair of former Saint Louis teammates have appeared sparingly in MLB games in 2022. Ka’ai Tom went 0-for-1 against the Washington Nationals on April 29 while suiting up for the San Francisco Giants, while Rico Garcia has made a trio of appearances on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles.

Furthermore, a trio of minor leaguers with Hawaii ties who had promising starts to their pro careers were released earlier this summer:

Dylan Thomas, pitcher, Minnesota Twins organization (University of Hawaii)

Kodi Medeiros, pitcher, Los Angeles Angels organization (Waiakea)

KJ Harrison, first baseman, Washington Nationals organization (Punahou)