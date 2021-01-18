MLB free agent Kolten Wong continues charitable efforts amid uncertainty

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Kolten Wong #16 of the St. Louis Cardinalsrounds third base after hitting a two-run homerun duringg the second inning of Game Two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on October 01, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Thanks to former Hawaii baseball star and current MLB free agent Kolten Wong, a $4,350 donation was made to Make-A-Wish Hawaii via Young’s Fish Market on Monday. For every one of Wong’s Gold Glove Plates sold at Young’s through 2020, $1 was donated to Make-A-Wish.

“Anytime you can help out, especially with kids, growing up in Hawaii and knowing how hard it is up there and seeing all these kids go through what they’ve been through. I’ve always been a fan of Make-A-Wish and giving them an opportunity to enjoy what they want to do so this is just the beginning and I plan on doing a lot more things in Hawaii, a lot more things for the kids in Hawaii and constantly trying to give back,” Wong told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Like I said, I know how hard it is growing up there and just doing what I can to brighten up these kids’ days, that makes me even more proud.”

Wong, who was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft, played for the organization at the major league level from 2013 to 2020. Following the 2020 season, the Cardinals declined his $12.5 million option for 2021, making him a free agent.

Wong is currently in Arizona training and sifting through his options. This is a pivotal week in his free agency, as he’s set to meet with multiple teams in person while other top free agents continue to sign.

“I’ve talked to a few teams. I have a few teams interested but just trying to get the ball rolling,” Wong said. “I’m gonna meet with some teams this week and that’s kind of why I came to Arizona. Obviously gonna do some training but gonna start meeting with teams, start meeting with GMs face to face.

“It’s super exciting, just the unknown. Just thinking like, ‘Man, I could be in a totally different dynamic than I was in St. Louis.’ St. Louis was amazing, it’s a small town atmosphere but you had the fans, you had that old school vibe. To go from that to wherever I end up, it could be a dramatic change so I’m excited to kind of see that. It’s cool to kind of be a free agent right now. With spring training around the corner, you’re kind of antsy and you just want that opportunity to get out and play already.”