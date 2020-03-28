MLB and MLBPA agree on terms for return of 2020 season

Rain drops cover the Major League Baseball logo before the start of Game 3 of the American League baseball championship series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals Monday, Oct. 13, 2014, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals lead the series 2-0. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum )

Major League Baseball and its players have agreed to stipulations regarding its upcoming 2020 season that was delayed due to coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Thursday would have been the first day of the season. Although there is no set date for when action will return, ESPN‘s Jeff Passan says the MLB and MLBPA agreed that play will not resume until:

“There are no bans on mass gatherings that would limit the ability to play in front of fans. However, the commissioner could still consider the “use of appropriate substitute neutral sites where economically feasible”;

There are no travel restrictions throughout the United States and Canada;

Medical experts determine that there would be no health risks for players, staff or fans, with the commissioners and union still able to revisit the idea of playing in empty stadiums.”

Other things agreed upon include service time for players as it pertains to free agency.