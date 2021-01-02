Mililani’s Wynden Ho’ohuli announces commitment to play college football at Nebraska

Mililani star linebacker, Wynden Ho’ohuli, took to national TV to announce his college football commitment. The 4-star & number-1 c/o 2021 Hawaii recruit, according to 24/7 sports, is headed to Nebraska to play Big 10 football. Ho’ohuli put the Cornhuskers red hat during a live broadcast of a new look All-American Bowl broadcast on NBC earlier today.

Ho’ohuli has never been to Lincoln because the pandemic did not allow him to make an official visit, so he’s relying on the relationships he built through phone calls, texts, and video calls.

“Just catching a feel. Talking to them everyday, building a good relationship with all the coaches. The whole coaching staff is really good. It really helped me and my family and made it an easier decision for us during this time. I’m proud to be a cornhusker,” Wynden said during the broadcast.