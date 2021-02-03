Mililani’s Victoria Lee to make ONE debut on Feb. 26

Victoria Lee now has a date and time for her professional MMA debut.

The 16-year-old from Mililani will face Sunisa “Thunderstorm” Srisen (4-1) at ONE Championship: Fists of Fury on Feb. 16 in an atomweight bout in Singapore.

Lee went 2-0 as an amateur in 2019 and also won an HHSAA state wrestling championship in 2020.

Lee is the younger sister of two current ONE champions in Angela Lee (women’s atomweight) and Christian Lee (men’s lightweight).