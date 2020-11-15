Mililani’s Vavae Malepeai scores game-winning touchdown for USC over Arizona

Former Mililani running back and USC senior running back Vavae Malepeai scored the game-winning touchdown in a 34-30 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Malepeai carried the ball five times for eight yards on Saturday, with those eight net yards coming on a touchdown with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The No. 20 Trojans improved to 2-0. Malepeai was the team’s leading rusher in last week’s 28-27 win over Arizona State with 60 yards on eight carries.

Next up for USC is a road game at Utah, which is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. HST next Saturday. It will also be televised on ESPN.