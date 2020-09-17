Mililani’s state wrestling champ, 16 year old Victoria Lee follows in siblings footsteps by signing with ONE Championship

Hawaii’s reigning 117-pound high school state wrestling champion Victoria Lee of Mililani is turning pro in mixed martial arts.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement on his Facebook account on Wednesday, calling the 16 year old, “arguably the single greatest pound-for-pound female prospect in the world today.”

Victoria is the younger sister of ONE Championship title holders Angela (atomweight) and Christian (lightweight) who both made their professional debuts as teenagers as well.

Victoria is a two time Pankration Junior World Champion, a 2019 IMMAF Junior World Champion and earlier this year won a state championship in wrestling.

Terms of the contract was not released, and at this time it is unclear when Lee will be making her pro debut.