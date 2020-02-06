Mililani’s Sergio Muasau set to join older brother Darius at UH

Ten days ago, Sergio Muasau wasn’t sure what he would do when it came to college. Then a phone call with Jacob Yoro changed everything.

The recently retained Hawaii assistant has been recruiting the Mililani offensive lineman for years, but no scholarship offer had come to fruition. Muasau was hosting a sleepover at his family’s house when Yoro made the call.

“It was at my house and I was having a sleepover with a bunch of my friends. Once coach Yoro called, it was silent,” Muasau recalled. “It was like ‘Oh, everyone be quiet.’ And then he called, he pulled (the trigger) and told me I had an offer. Right after that, we were all just cheering.”

In his senior season with the Trojans, Muasau was named to the Star-Advertiser All-State second team. That, combined with his solid showing at the Polynesian Bowl, proved his ability to compete at the next level even further.

“Just excited and happy for this new journey in life,” Muasau said. “It’s all trusting the process, trusting God. I always just trusted the process and kept God with me.”

Muasau is set join his older brother, Darius, who recently completed his freshman season for the Rainbow Warriors.

Darius had a stellar freshman campaign at linebacker, playing in all 15 games with four starts. His 61 total tackles were the third most on the team during the 2019 season.

“To be honest, I didn’t really watch college games or anything, but it was different watching him. It was just fun watching someone you know, especially when he’s my brother. It was fun,” Sergio said of watching Darius’ games. “I’m excited. We’ve been together our whole lives now.

“Next year, I’m going to be coming to UH and just gonna keep on bettering each other and bettering each other as brothers.”

Darius is looking forward to it, too. He was one of the family members present at the Sergio’s signing ceremony in Mililani’s library.

“I’m very excited,” Darius Muasau said. “Just proud of my little brother not only being able to accomplish this dream of his to play college ball at the next level, but to also further his education and for free.”

Sergio says he hopes to make an immediate impact when he gets on campus. He won’t have to look very far to seek advice on how to do so.

“All I gotta say to him is work your butt off,” said Darius when asked what he would tell Sergio about the UH experience. “Whatever you do, put the same hard work in that you did in high school in the books and also on the field.”