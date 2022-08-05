Mililani head coach Rod York earned his 100th career with as his Trojans defeated Saint Louis 28-7 on John Kauinana Stadium on Friday night.

York started his 12th season at the helm with a bang, as the Trojans sacked the Crusaders more than a dozen times.

Friday’s game between Mililani and Saint Louis was the marquee matchup of high school football’s opening weekend. The victory for the Trojans was their first win over Saint Louis since 2014, back when McKenzie Milton was Mililani’s quarterback.

Other scores from Friday night are below. Scores will be updated throughout the night:

‘Iolani 62, Kaiser 27

Kailua 27, Leilehua 27