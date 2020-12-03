Mililani’s McKenzie Milton to enter NCAA transfer portal

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton talks to teammates on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

UCF quarterback and Mililani alumnus McKenzie Milton has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.



In a social media post, Milton thanked the UCF faithful for his time in Orlando. Milton led the Knights to a 13-0 season and Peach Bowl victory and in 2018.



A devastating leg injury against USF near the end of the 2019 season put an end to Milton’s junior year. Milton has not played since but as a graduate transfer, he will have one season left of eligibility.

Milton is the 1st player from Hawai’i to play at UCF. In three season with the Knights, he accumilated 8,683 yards passing (3rd in program history) on 630 completions (3rd in program history), 72 passing touchdowns (4th in program history, and 20 rushing touchdowns (7th in program history). UCF was 27-6 in games Milton played in, including ending on a 23-game winning streak. The last time the former Mililani quarterback lost a game in black and gold was December 17th, 2016. 711 days between his final loss and his final for the program.