Mililani’s McKenzie Milton announces transfer to Florida State

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton watches warmups before an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Former Mililani and UCF star quarterback McKenzie Milton will transfer to Florida State. Milton announced the news Sunday on his social media.

On Dec. 3, Milton announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal in hopes of competing for a starting job.

Milton was a three-year starter for the Knights and led the team to a perfect 13-0 season in 2017. He has not played since a devastating leg injury against USF in the 2018 regular season finale.

In the 2019 season, fellow Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel took over as the UCF starting quarterback. The 2021 season will be Gabriel’s third as the starter for the Knights.