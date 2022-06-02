After electrifying fans as a quarterback for Mililani, UCF and Florida State, McKenzie Milton has announced that his playing days are over.

“There is no easy way to put or say this but my playing days of football have come to an end,” Milton said in a personal Instagram post. “With the culmination of the 2022 NFL draft it has become pretty evident that a path to the NFL is not realistic given the external variables.”

Milton most recently played for Florida State in the 2021 college football season, where he completed 81 of his 139 passes for 775 yards and three touchdowns. The 2021 season was his first since nearly losing his right leg during a horrific injury in 2018.

Milton will be remembered most for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, back when he quarterbacked the Knights to 24 straight victories as a starter.

Milton, the 2014 Cover2 Offensive Player of the Year as a state champion at Mililani, originally committed to the University of Hawaii before accepting a scholarship offer from then-UCF coach Scott Frost.