Mililani’s Fatuvalu Iosefa ‘very excited’ to be joining brother Muelu after signing letter of intent with California Golden Bears

Mililani’s Fatuvalu Iosefa is followed a familiar path by signing his letter of intent on Wednesday with California.

The 6-foot,170-pound defensive back is the younger brother of Muelu Iosefa, who signed with Cal last December and has played as a true freshman during the 2020 season.

“It means a lot to my family and I’m just very excited to play with my brother Muelu Iosefa. Just to carry on my last name and show it out,” Iosefa told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “It’s very exciting actually. I played all my football years with my brother. There’s never been one time that I didn’t play with him so I’m looking forward to that.”

Fatuvalu, who has another older brother, linebacker Jordan Iosefa who is a captain at USC, chose the Golden Bears over a handful of other offers which included BYU, Nebraska, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah State.

“I’m just trying to pay back my parents for all the things they did for me. I’m gonna put out all my hard work like how my parents do, they work very hard so the only thing for me to do is to pay them back with my hard work too.”

Fatuvalu, will be an early enrollee at Cal and will arrive on campus in January.