Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) throws a pass against Tulane during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel completed 26 of his 40 passes for 422 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions as UCF snapped its two-game losing streak in a 51-34 win over Tulane.

The Knights will next face Houston on Oct. 31.

Through five games, Gabriel has passed for 19 touchdowns and 2,178 yards. He’s currently the NCAA FBS leader in passing yards.