TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 27: Dillon Gabriel #11 of the UCF Knights looks to pass the ball during the second quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on November 27, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel scored five touchdowns in a 58-46 win over South Florida on Friday.

Gabriel completed 22 of his 36 passes for 336 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for two yards and an additional touchdown.

Dillon Gabriel has his best game of the month today. @UCF_Football drop 58 on USF in the #WarOnI4 win. The former #Mililani star filled up the stat sheet once again:

22/36, 336 PASS YDS, 5 TOT TD (4 Pass, Rush), INT. He's up to 30 TD passes w/ just 4 INT for the year #CFBHawaii pic.twitter.com/sgi8Jf55sD — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) November 28, 2020

The Knights improved to 6-3, while the Bulls dropped to 1-8. UCF does not have any regular season games remaining and now awaits its bowl status.