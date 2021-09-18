Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel out indefinitely after suffering broken clavicle for UCF

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – SEPTEMBER 17: Dillon Gabriel #11 of the UCF Knights is sacked by Yasir Abdullah #22 of the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on September 17, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mililani alumnus and UCF star quarterback Dillon Gabriel will miss an indefinite amount of time after suffering a broken clavicle injury in the final play of a 42-35 loss at Louisville on Friday night.

Gabriel announced the news on his personal Twitter account, saying that he was unsure how much time he would miss but that his fracture would not require surgery.

On Friday, Gabriel completed 22 of his 29 passes for 184 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

In the final play of the game, a defender fell on Gabriel’s left shoulder, which appeared to be what caused the injury.

UCF (2-1) has a bye next week and will next take the field on Oct. 2 against Navy.

