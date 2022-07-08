Oklahoma quarterback and Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel was voted the Big 12 Conference Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Meanwhile, Texas running back Bijan Robinson was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah was voted Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Additionally, Baylor, coached by former Hawaii defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, topped the conference’s preseason poll for the first time in program history. The Bears are defending conference and Sugar Bowl champions.

Gabriel was a three-year starter at UCF, throwing for 70 touchdowns and 8,037 yards. After entering the transfer portal, he initially signed with UCLA before making his way to Norman.

The Sooners and Bears will play each other on Nov. 5.