After leading a touchdown drive in the game’s final seconds, Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma to a heart-stopping 34-30 upset victory over No. 3 Texas in the Allstate Red River Rivalry on Saturday in Dallas.

The Sooners prevailed in a battle of teams that entered 5-0, thanks to Gabriel’s dual-threat ability. Hawaii’s all-time prep passing leader completed 23 of his 38 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 113 yards and an additional score on 14 carries.

Texas took a 30-27 lead with 1:17 left in the game on Bert Auburn’s 47-yard field goal. Gabriel promptly led Oklahoma on a 5-play, 75 yard drive that took just 1:02 off the clock, connecting with Nic Anderson on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining.

Although the 2023 season is Gabriel’s first year in an Oklahoma uniform, Saturday was his first time playing in the iconic rivalry game. He missed the 2022 edition due to a concussion suffered in the game prior.