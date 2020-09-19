Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel impresses in dominant season-opening win for No. 14 UCF

Mililani alum and UCF sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-21 win for the No. 14 Knights at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

It was the first game of the season for UCF. Gabriel, the 2018 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award winner, completed 27 of his 41 passes and threw one interception, but impressed viewers with his ability to throw the deep ball.

Dillon Gabriel with a 48 yard bomb to Jaylon Robinson pic.twitter.com/ZpJAmvbacs — KÏŁŁÄ ČÄM (@FTBeard1) September 19, 2020

Dillon Gabriel has a hose. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/yB3GtsylYy — Bobby Football (@RobPaulNFL) September 19, 2020

What a performance from Dillon Gabriel 😤



417 pass yards and four TDs 👏 pic.twitter.com/fyKH3szG4f — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 19, 2020

Kamehameha alum Lokahi Pauole got the start at right guard for the Knights. Meanwhile, Mililani alum McKenzie Milton remains on the roster but was not dressed to play. However, he did participate in the coin toss.

McKenzie Milton calls tails, and #UCF wins the toss. Knights choose to kick off. pic.twitter.com/UsvTj5HGgN — Brian Murphy (@Spokes_Murphy) September 19, 2020

One week after upsetting Florida State on the road, Georgia Tech drops to 1-1. Next up for UCF is another road game, this time at East Carolina on Sept. 26. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. HST. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.