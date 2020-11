Mililani quarterback and UCF sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 12 of his 22 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-13 win over Temple on Saturday.

The Knights improved to 5-2 ahead of next Saturday’s showdown against No. 7 Cincinnati. The game will kick off at 10:30 a.m. HST.