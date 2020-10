Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and 328 yards as UCF topped Houston 44-21 on Saturday.

Gabriel, the FBS leader in total offense, completed 19 of his 33 passes for no interceptions. The Knights improved to 4-2 while the Cougars dropped to 2-2.

#Mililani's Dillon Gabriel & UCF improve to 4-2, after taking care of Houston, 44-21. Big shoutout to #Kamehameha's @lokahi_77 & the OL. Knights rushed for 353. Pauole made keys blocks all game, sealed the edge on the final 28-yd score



📝 @c_shimabuku 👉🏻 https://t.co/poEfyipCcs pic.twitter.com/PKv2bKKwK3 — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) October 31, 2020

The Knights have a bye next week before taking on Temple on Nov. 14. Kickoff time between the Knights and Owls is TBD.