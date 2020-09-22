Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel earns AAC and Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

Former Mililani and current UCF sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel earned both the American Athletic Conference and Walter Camp National Player of the Week for his performance in a 49-21 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

In the win over the Yellow Jackets, Gabriel completed 27 of his 41 passes for four touchdowns and one interception.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Following the win, the Knights moved up from No. 14 to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UCF’s next game will take place on Saturday when it takes on East Carolina. The game kicks off at 6 a.m. HST and will be streamed on ESPN+.