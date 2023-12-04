Mililani alumnus and standout college quarterback Dillon Gabriel is back in the NCAA transfer portal, announcing the move on his personal social media accounts on Monday morning.

Gabriel, who most recently played for Oklahoma, had the best season of his collegiate career so far in 2023, completing 69.3% of his passes to go with 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Gabriel’s signature moment in 2023 came undoubtedly on Oct. 7, when he led the Sooners to a Red River Rivalry victory over Texas.

After becoming Hawaii’s all-time high school passing yards leader, Gabriel enrolled at UCF in the spring of 2019, choosing the Knights over a final three that also consisted of USC and Georgia.

Following the 2021 season, Gabriel entered the portal for the first time, committing to UCLA before flipping to Oklahoma shortly after.

By virtue of the 2020 season that didn’t count towards a given player’s eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his 2021 season in which he only played three games due to a broken collarbone, Gabriel is eligible for a sixth season of eligibility in 2024.

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and Gabriel can sign with his next school as early as Wednesday, Dec. 20.