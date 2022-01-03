Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel announces that he will be headed to Oklahoma instead of UCLA

Less than three weeks after committing to UCLA, former UCF quarterback and Mililani graduate Dillon Gabriel announced that he will instead be heading to the University of Oklahoma.

Gabriel, made the announcement via social media on Monday afternoon, saying, “they say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice…DIMETIME.”

They say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice… DIMETIME pic.twitter.com/8xGNDWjaR3 — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 4, 2022

In less than 30 games with the Knights, Hawaii’s all-time leading prep football passer has thrown for over 8,000 yards with 70 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions.

Gabriel, will have two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to compete immediately at starting quarterback following returning starter Caleb Williams announcing that he has entered the transfer portal.

The next letter of intent signing day to make commitments official is on February 3.