Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel announces entry into transfer portal

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel wears a sling while walking on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dillon Gabriel has played his final game for UCF.

On Saturday, the junior quarterback and Mililani alumnus announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal on his personal Twitter account.

Gabriel has not played since suffering a broken clavicle on his left throwing arm on Sept. 18 in a loss to Louisville.

Gabriel, Hawaii’s all-time passing leader, was a three-year starter for the Knights at quarterback.

After receiving offers from multiple schools, including Georgia, Gabriel decided to sign with the Knights as a senior in high school, following in the footsteps of former Mililani and UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton.