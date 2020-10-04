Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel and No. 11 UCF upset by Tulsa

No. 11 UCF suffered its first loss of the season and first home loss since 2016 in a 34-26 loss to Tulsa on Saturday night.
Knights quarterback and Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel completed 28 of his 51 passes for 330 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran the ball four times for 28 yards.
UCF drops to 2-1 overall. An American Athletic Conference championship and New Year’s Six bowl remains possible but a College Football Playoff berth in all likelihood is not.
The Knights have a bye week and will next take the field on Oct. 17 against defending AAC champion Memphis.