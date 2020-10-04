Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel and No. 11 UCF upset by Tulsa

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) throws a pass in front of Tulsa defensive end Cullen Wick (91) and linebacker Justin Wright (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

No. 11 UCF suffered its first loss of the season and first home loss since 2016 in a 34-26 loss to Tulsa on Saturday night.

Knights quarterback and Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel completed 28 of his 51 passes for 330 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran the ball four times for 28 yards.

UCF drops to 2-1 overall. An American Athletic Conference championship and New Year’s Six bowl remains possible but a College Football Playoff berth in all likelihood is not.

The Knights have a bye week and will next take the field on Oct. 17 against defending AAC champion Memphis.