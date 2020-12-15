Mililani’s Darius Muasau selected to Mountain West Conference first team

Mililani’s Darius Muasau was named to the All-Mountain West Conference first team at linebacker on Tuesday. The sophomore linebacker led the Rainbow Warriors in tackles in each of the eight games they played this year with 95 total, including 8.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Muasau also leads the nation in solo tackles per game (7.9) and is fifth nationally in total tackles per game (11.9). Following UH’s regular season finale on Saturday, Muasau was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week on Monday as he amassed 18 tackles in a 38-21 win over UNLV.

‘Bows receiver Calvin Turner and cornerback Cortez Davis were each named to the Mountain West second team, while quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, receiver Jared Smart and defensive tackle Blessman Ta’ala were named honorable mention.

The Rainbow Warriors (4-4) will finish their season on Christmas Eve with a matchup against Houston (3-4) in the New Mexico Bowl, which has been relocated to Frisco, Texas because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico. Kickoff between the ‘Bows and the Cougars is set for 10:30 a.m. HST. The game will also be televised nationally on ESPN.