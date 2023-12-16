Mililani alumnus and UCLA senior linebacker Darius Muasau went out a winner to close his college career.

Muasau racked up a team and season-high 11 tackles (six solo), including 2.5 for loss, as the Bruins defeated Boise State 35-22 in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

For his efforts, Muasau was named the bowl game’s defensive MVP.

UCLA closed out its 2023 campaign 8-5, while Boise State dropped to 8-6.

Muasau began his college career at Hawaii before transferring to UCLA following his sophomore season in 2022. Next up for him is the 2024 NFL Draft process, where he is considered to be a legitimate pro prospect.