Mililani’s Christian Lee successfully defends ONE Lightweight World Title in Singapore

Hawaii’s Christian “The Warrior” Lee made it look easy at ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX card on Friday, 30 October in Singapore.

Lee defeated Iuri Lapicus by TKO in the first round with a vicious grounnd-and-pound game to retain the ONE Lightweight World Title and ending Lapicus’ perfect record.

“The Warriors” was able to shake off an early shot from the number-1 contender, gaining side control on the mat. That’s with the hammer fists started to fly. TKO finish at the 2:19 mark of round one.

“The way I trained, the way my team trains, we go for the finish,” Lee told Mitch Chilson after the match.

“We don’t train like it’s a game. We’re going for the kill. I was in a little bit of early trouble – we stuck to the game plan and ultimately, it led me to victory.”

The Mililani native is now 14-3 and his reign at the top of the lightweight division continues.