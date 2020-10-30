Mililani’s Christian Lee successfully defends ONE Lightweight World Title in Singapore

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hawaii’s Christian “The Warrior” Lee made it look easy at ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX card on Friday, 30 October in Singapore.

Lee defeated Iuri Lapicus by TKO in the first round with a vicious grounnd-and-pound game to retain the ONE Lightweight World Title and ending Lapicus’ perfect record.

“The Warriors” was able to shake off an early shot from the number-1 contender, gaining side control on the mat. That’s with the hammer fists started to fly. TKO finish at the 2:19 mark of round one.

“The way I trained, the way my team trains, we go for the finish,” Lee told Mitch Chilson after the match.

“We don’t train like it’s a game. We’re going for the kill. I was in a little bit of early trouble – we stuck to the game plan and ultimately, it led me to victory.”

The Mililani native is now 14-3 and his reign at the top of the lightweight division continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories