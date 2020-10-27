Mililani’s Christian Lee set for third ONE lightweight title defense against undefeated Iuri Lapicus this Friday

Come Friday, Mililani’s Christian Lee gets perhaps the biggest test of his accomplished MMA career to date.

During the co-main event of ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix in Singapore, Lee (13-3) will fight Iuri Lapicus for the One lightweight championship, a belt that he has defended twice. Lapicus has yet to lose in his professional MMA career, boasting a 14-0 record.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

“The thing that makes me so excited about squaring off with Iuri Lapicus is that he’s undefeated, he’s finished every single one of his opponents and I know when that cage door shuts, he’s gonna bring the fight to me so I’m looking forward to him bringing the fight and I’m looking forward to our initial clash,” Lee told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I think it’s gonna be a very exciting matchup for the fans.”

Back in 2019 when he first won the lightweight belt, Lee became the youngest-ever professional male MMA champion. His win also made him and his sister Angela the first-ever brother and sister pair to be MMA world champions.

Christian, who turned 21 in June, is out to prove that he still has much more to prove and accomplish.

“Since winning the belt last year in May, it’s really made me more motivated than I ever have been,” he said. “I feel like every day when I step in the gym, I just have a renewed sense of purpose and I’m fighting just to be a better version of myself than I was the day before.

“I do hold the belt and that’s the highest mark for fighting, but I still feel like I’m at the beginning of my journey and although I’m the champion, I’d still feel that I’m the same hungry contender that I was when I started this.”

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix begins at 8:30 p.m. in Singapore, which will be 2:30 a.m. HST on Friday. For information on how to watch it, click here.