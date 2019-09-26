Mililani’s Christian Lee replaces Eddie Alvarez to face “Dagi” in ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Final

ONE Championship’s United States national television debut will have an added interest to Hawaii mixed martial arts fans as the card headlined by Mililani’s Angela Lee has added her brother, Christian Lee.

The organization’s lightweight champion has stepped-up as an injury replacement to face Saygid “Dagi” Arslanaliev (8-1) on 12 October in Tokyo at ONE: Century in the Lightweight Grand Prix Finals.

Former UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez was originally scheduled to face Dagi, but he was removed from the card due to an injury.

Lee, who enters the fight 12-3 in his career, has won three consecutive fights including a victory over Shinya Aoki on May 17 to claim the first world title of his career.







🚨 BREAKING NEWS: "DAGI" VS. LEE 🚨

Due to an injury to Eddie Alvarez, ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee is stepping 🆙 to face "Dagi" Arslanaliev in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Championship Final! @ChristianLeeMMA #WeAreONE #ONECentury #Tokyo #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/mo1TBvGoBp — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 26, 2019







Christian’s older sister Angela, ONE Champiosnhip’s reigning atomweight champion will take part in the main event on October 12 facing Jingnan Xiong for Lee’s title after Xiong handed Angela her first loss in march via TKO (Punches and Kicks to the Body) in a strawweight title bout.

Christian and Angela most recently fought on the same card back in May of 2018 in Singapore. On that night Angela defeated Mei Yamaguchi via decision, while Christian lost to Martin Nguyen via decision for the featherweight title.

ONE: Century will take place on October 12 in Tokyo, the card will be broadcast live on TNT on October 12 at 11 p.m. EST/5 p.m. HST.