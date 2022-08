Mililani’s Christian Lee received redemption on Friday, beating Ok Rae Yoon in the ONE lightweight championship.

Lee lost to Yoon via controversial decision last September and had not fought since.

On Friday, Lee won with via TKO with a barrage of knees approximately a minute into the second round.

Lee and Yoon are both 16-4 after Friday’s result.

The bout between Lee and Yoon was the main event of ONE 160 in Singapore.