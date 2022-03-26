In her first fight since 2019, Mililani’s Angela Lee won the ONE Championship atomweight belt with a submission victory over Stamp Fairtex at One Championship: X in Singapore on Saturday.

Lee has not fought since a win on Oct. 19, 2019 due to the birth of her daughter, Ava, on April 16, 2021.

On Saturday, Lee successfully submitted Stamp with 10 seconds remaining in the second round.

Lee improves to 11-2 overall in her professional MMA career and is now on a two-fight winning streak.

Stamp Fairtex is 8-2 after the loss to Lee.