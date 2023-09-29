Mililani alumna and ONE Championship star Angela Lee Pucci has retired from mixed martial arts.

Lee Pucci announced her plans to retire during ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday in Singapore, vacating her ONE atomweight belt.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Lee Pucci retires 11-3 in her professional MMA career, with all fights taking place within the ONE organization. Her most recent fight was a loss to Xiong Jing Nan in her second attempt to win the ONE women’s strawweight championship.

In 2016, Lee Pucci became the youngest MMA world champion at 19, marking her ascent into MMA stardom.

Lee Pucci recently founded Fightstory, an organization that aims to support combat sport athletes.

Her sister, Victoria, died on Dec. 26, 2022. Lee Pucci recently revealed that Victoria had taken her own life.