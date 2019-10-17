Mililani’s Angela Lee ecstatic with latest victory, Christian Lee Wants Eddie Alvarez in Hawai’i or New York

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee is back on top of the world following a scintillating submission victory over rival Xiong Jing Nan of China at last weekend’s ONE: Century event from Tokyo, Japan.



The 23-year-old women’s mixed martial arts icon is on her way back home to Hawai’i after perhaps the biggest win of her career so far. Lee executed a rear naked choke in the dying seconds of a grueling five round war that left fans in awe.

After the bout, Lee was all smiles as business had been taken care of, and she tallied her first win in 2019 — a much needed one at that.



“We’re on cloud nine right now, super happy with how things turned out. Thank you all for supporting Team Lee!” Lee said in a post-bout interview.



“I’m so glad I get to keep my title. We worked so hard in training camp. I knew going into this fight that Xiong Jing Nan was a very tough opponent. We did what we had to do and we were able to come away with the ‘W’.”



When ONE Championship made the decision in 2016 to crown a women’s atomweight champion, they likely had no idea that one female fighter would hold that title for the first three years it was in existence.



But there are very few in combat sports today that can match the skills and strengths of Angela Lee.



Lee captured the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship with a thrilling five-round battle against Mei Yamaguchi that won numerous “Fight of the Year” awards.



The 23-year-old Lee has quickly become not only one of the key faces for ONE Championship, but also the proud people of Hawaii. She trains at United MMA Hawaii with her brother, reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian, her husband, Bruno Pucci and others. The two younger members of the Lee family, Victoria and Adrian, are also following in the footsteps of their champion siblings.



Also victorious at ONE: Century was Christian. The 21-year-old stalwart was given a shiny new belt after dominating the dangerous Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev to pound out a three round decision.



After the bout, the lightweight title picture was pretty solid. Many felt Christian needed one solid victory over a top contender to further cement his status as the division’s king. He took out who many feel is the number one guy anyway, so it all worked out well for the young gun.

Christian Lee // ONE Championship

When asked who he wanted next, Lee left it up to ONE Championship but offered an interesting possibility.



“I would love to fight Eddie Alvarez in Hawaii or in New York. I think the fans would be really happy with that one. It’s always been a dream of mine to compete and bring world-class martial arts to Hawaii, and it’s always been a dream of mine to fight in Madison Square Garden. So either one is fine with me,” Christian said.



Alvarez is a multiple-time lightweight world champion from different organizations, most recently from the UFC. He captured that title with a victory over Rafael Dos Anjos, but later succumbed to Conor McGregor via knockout. He joined ONE Championship in late 2018.



A Lee vs. Alvarez showdown in the United States would be a massive headliner, as Lee represents the very best of Asian martial arts while Alvarez remains an established name among the American mainstream audience.