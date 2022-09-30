Hawaii’s Angela Lee said coming into the third meeting with Xiong Jing Nan that it was going to be the biggest fight of her life, trying to earn a second belt to go with her Atomweight One Championship.

The two star fighters split the first two meeting at each other’s respective weight classes, so this was a deciding fight. One Championship holding just their second card for United State audience.

1st round of the fight Xiong landed several heavy blows putting Lee on the mat, but the 6-time champ recovered to extend the fight. Over the next four rounds, Lee showed her skills as a technical fighter pushing the pace and landing several good combos. Xiong would continue to have her moments counter strikes.

The fight would go the distance with all three judges giving the fight to Xiong. Lee voiced that she felt she won the bout during her in-ring post-fight interview.