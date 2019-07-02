Mililani’s Angela Lee booked for title fight in October ahead of July’s return to the cage

Mililani’s Angela Lee is filling out her 2019 calander, where less than two weeks away from her next bout, ONE Championship has her scheduled for another.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced Sunday that Lee (9-1) will defend her atomweight (115-pound) title against Xiong Jingnan (14-1) at the promotion’s 100th event, ONE Championship: Century on Oct. 13 in Tokyo.

First up for Lee though, will be co-headlining the Masters of Destiny card on July 12 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, facing Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Michelle Nicolini at 125-pounds.

The title fight in October will be a rematch from this past March, when Jingnan handed Lee her first career loss, successfully defending her strawweight (125-pound) title against Lee, who went up in weight class in an attempt to become a two division champ.

According to Lee, although motivated by the title fight and chance at redemption, she is focused on the first task at hand.

“I’m focused on the next step in front of me which is July 12, but I guess it’s a little but added motivation behind the fight to do well, because I know that in October I have another scheduled fight. So, I just want to do my best and make it a good performance,” Lee told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“This whole camp has been just extremely focused on my goals, thinking about my career, and using the loss in March to come back even stronger, so I’m hoping that all my hard work shows in the cage on July 12.”

The main card of Lee’s bout against Nicolini is scheduled to get underway at 3:00am HST on July 12 and will be available via the ONE Championship App.