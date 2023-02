Adrian Lee training for his first amateur MMA title fight (KHON2 file photo)

Mililani High School wrestler Adrian Lee, the brother of the late Victoria Lee, won the HHSAA boys 160-pound title at BYU-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center on Saturday evening.

Adrian Lee defeated Baldwin’s Nai Hasegawa 6-2 in the finals.

Lee also won the OIA 160-pound championship earlier this month, adding to his first state title.

