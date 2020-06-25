Mililani stud pass rusher, Sonny Semeatu, verbally commits to University of Hawai’i

n-state recruiting is vital to the success to any college football program, especially, in Hawai’i. On Monday, Mililani star edge rusher, Sonny Semeatu, became the 2nd local high school product to verbally commit to the hometown university in a 10-day span.

“U.H. (University of Hawai’i) actually recognized my talents and actually gave me the opportunity. I’m so blessed and happy. They helped me and my family,” Semeatu told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida, “It’s really important to keep guys local, especially from down here, staying on the rock, defending pride rock. It’s pretty awesome having people stay here and defend Hawai’i. Home.”

Semeatu is used to chasing down quarterbacks, but it was other colleges in hot pursuit for the 3-star recruit. Unfortunately, for those other schools, home is where the heart is.

“There’s no place like home. I just want to rep my Polynesian pride and also because Coach York gave me a big opportunity. It was the only school that recognized my talents.”

The soon-to-be senior cannot put pen to paper to make it official until December when the NCAA signing window opens, but he is ready to put the recruiting process behind him so he can focus on his final season at Mililani.

“I don’t have to think about what college I’m going to. I can just focus on grinding and getting ready for college. So coming into high school season, this last season of mine, it takes a lot of burden off my shoulders,” Semeatu said.

Mililani is coming off an 8-5 season in which the defense became one of the best in the state. Opponents managed just 15 points a game. Trojans held the opposition to seven points or less, eight times— and five of those were shutouts. The team came up short down the stretch, finishing the season 1-3 in their final 4 games.

“Those games 3-0 against Punahou, or 7-3 vs Kahuku in the Championship. We just have to fix those little mistakes and come back better this season and work harder.”

Under pandemic-free circumstances, Sonny and his teammates would be reporting to training camp in two weeks. Due to COVID-19, he must wait. The HHSAA is targeting August 17th as day one of camp.

“I’ve been itching to get in the field. I’ve been doing offseason on my own. We are just hoping and praying there is a season. Hopefully, we can get up there and start working again to prep for this upcoming season,” he said eagerly, adding, “There is no excuses here, so we will take this opportunity, or whatever we get. Work harder and everything. We have to come back harder than last season because we have a lot to prove. We feel as a team we could have done way better.”

As of now, High School football opening weekend is currently scheduled for September 4th.