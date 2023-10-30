After its convincing victory over Campbell over the weekend, Mililani has solidified its spot at No. 2 in the Cover2 state rankings.

The Trojans defeated the Sabers 55-37 in a home victory, advancing to Saturday’s OIA Open Division championship game against Kahuku.

Kahuku remained the unanimous No. 1 after routing Kapolei in the other OIA Open semifinal.

Despite Campbell’s loss, the Sabers remained No. 3.

Kickoff between the Trojans and Red Raiders is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday against Farrington.

The latest Cover2 poll, which is voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island, is below: