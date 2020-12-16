Mililani linebacker Sonny Semeatu signs early National Letter of Intent to play at University of Hawaii

In June, Mililani’s Sonny Semeatu verbally committed to stay home and play football at the University of Hawai’i. On Wednesday, it became official. Semeatu signed his National Letter of Intent to join Coach Todd Graham’s program. He is the first local high school product in Hawaii’s 2021 recruiting class.

“Man, it was amazing. I can’t express how happy I am and my family is about this accomplishment, and the new future ahead of me in UH. I’m so super stoked. I can’t wait to get to work. It’s a blessing,” Semeatu told KHON2’s, Alan Hoshida, “I thank the man above and everybody who along this process, all the coaches from elementary up to high school who brought me to this moment. I can’t wait to start at UH and rep my Polynesian pride over there. I’m super stoked.”

Semeatu is a 3-star recruit, ranked the No. 13 in the state by 247 Sports. He plans to play his senior season with the Trojans if football is played before the end of the academic year. Rainbow Warrior fans can also see the newest local commit at this year’s Polynesian Bowl in January.