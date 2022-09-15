On Friday and Saturday, Mililani and Kahuku will take on the top two high school football teams in the nation.

As part of the Trinity vs. USA showcase, the Trojans and Red Raiders will take on Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, respectively, on consecutive nights.

Mililani will take on Mater Dei at 4 p.m. HST on Friday, while Kahuku takes on St. John Bosco at 4:30 p.m. HST on Saturday. Both games will take place at Panish Family Stadium on the campus of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif.

Mililani’s contest can be streamed here, while Kahuku’s contest at St. John Bosco will be shown on Bally Sports SoCal.

St. John Bosco is ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps, while Mater Dei is ranked No. 2.

“A lot of people ask, ‘Why?’ And I always give them the answer, ‘Why not?’ We want to be the best, we want to be up there and be contending and we want our players to gain this kind of experience and this is the kind of opportunity to see where we stack up,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “Where do we stand? How can we get our program to be this next level? We’re just excited, hungry and we’re looking forward to this trip.”

Said Mililani coach Rod York: “It’s all about the experience. The camaraderie with the kids and the bonding and all about the relationships before the mission. That’s what we believe in and at the same time take care of business in the classroom, we got study hall and man, why not? We get to play the No. 2 team in the nation, Mater Dei. It’s an honor for us. Mililani is always up for the challenge and we don’t shy away from it. We feel like that’s how we’re going to improve the best. Nothing better to do than to jump in with the best and we’re just improving and looking to peak in the playoffs.”