With its convenient and central location at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, as well as its potential for an intimate environment with a current capacity of 9,346, the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex was initially viewed as the ideal site for multiple Hawaii high school state tournament championship games.

But in 2022, that will not be the case due to what has been described to KHON2 as logistical issues.

On Saturday night, the HHSAA officially announced Mililani High School’s John Kauinana Stadium as the official venue for its Division I, II and Open tournaments. Brackets for all three state tournaments can be accessed here.

The Open Division championship game will take place on Nov. 26, while the Division I championship game will take place on Nov. 25. Over at UH-Manoa, no events are set to take place during the evening on either day. The Hawaii women’s basketball team has games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at 2:30 p.m. on both days, while the football team takes on San Jose State on the road on Nov. 26. UH’s men’s basketball teams will be in action on Oahu that weekend, but the ‘Bows are playing at BYU-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center for the North Shore Classic.

In its first year without Aloha Stadium at its disposal, the 2021 HHSAA football championships were held at Farrington High School.

When Aloha Stadium faced condemnation in 2020, the University of Hawaii worked expeditiously to find a new temporary home for football games, ultimately deciding to expand its on-campus Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex prior to the 2021 season.

Because of time constraints surrounding the expansion of Ching, many of its gameday elements are makeshift operations, including placing the visiting team on the concourse of Les Murakami Stadium, six containers operating as press boxes, portable play clocks and a jumbotron that has yet to make its way to campus from the old Aloha Stadium. In addition, organizers of games at Ching must rent a number of portable bathrooms to make up for the dearth of bathrooms available in the facility for each contest, a transaction the Hawaii Bowl made in 2021 before the game was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the UH football team.

In August, the UH Board of Regents approved a $30 million project that would expand Ching’s seating capacity to 17,000 in time for the 2023 season, with construction set to begin in January.

Back in July, 2026 appeared to be an optimistic ETA for the new Aloha Stadium, although developers have continued to face a bevy of issues. No formal announcement has been made towards the new Aloha Stadium breaking ground, nor has there been one for the demolition of the old Aloha Stadium, which is still standing in Halawa.