Mililani grad, UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced FBS weekly honors on Sunday, as Mililani graduate, UCF’s Dillon Gabriel was named the National Offensive Player of the Week.

In his third collegiate game, Gabriel led UCF to a 45-27 victory over Stanford on Saturday, throwing for 347 yards and four touchdowns as UCF improved to 3-0.

Gabriel, who still has yet to be ‘officially’ named the starting quarterback at UCF, joins fellow former Trojan, the injured McKenzie Milton who was named Offensive Player of the Week after throwing four touchdowns in a win over Pittsburgh last season.

According to Gabriel, the uncertainty surrounding his starting status has not, and will not affect his mindset entering game weeks moving forward.

“To be quite honest, I pay no mind. All I care about what’s in our locker room, what’s in our building. It goes from equipment, trainers, our strength staff, our coaches and our team. That’s truly all that matters. Not focus on anything else,” Gabriel said following the game.

Gabriel was also honored as the College Sports Madness National Offensive Player of the Week for his performance on Saturday.

“Just being the best teammate I can, regardless of what happens. All I can do is start from that week and prepare like I am the guy. Regardless of what happens, I’m gonna support if I am the guy, and If I am, I gotta be ready and that’s how I approach it,” added Gabriel.

On the season, Hawaii’s all-time career passing yardage leader, and reigning Cover2 Kaulukukui Award winner has thrown for 719 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions.

UCF will continue action next weekend when the Knights travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers, Saturday at 9:30 a.m.