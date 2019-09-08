Mililani grad Dillon Gabriel makes first start, UCF wins

UCF true freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the Knights to a 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic in his first career start.

Mililani graduate, Cover2 Offensive player of the year in 2018, and Hawaii’s all-time passing yards leader was playing in his second college game on Saturday. Gabriel played in shared time last week, splitting reps with starting QB Brandon Wimbush. Wimbush did not play at all on Saturday.

Gabriel started hot, tossed a 57 yard touchdown, but struggled for much of the first half. He finished with 245 yards passing, going just 7/19. The former Trojan had two passing touchdowns and one rushing. It was his first touchdown on the ground of his college career.

UCF had five rushing touchdowns and blew out Florida Atlantic 48-14.

The Knights play Stanford next Saturday.