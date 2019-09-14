Mililani-grad Dillon Gabriel explodes offensively in second career start, UCF wins again

Dillon Gabriel led #17 UCF to a 45-27 win over Stanford on Saturday.

Gabriel, a true freshman quarterback out of Mililani high school was making his second career start. The former Trojan went off for 347 yards and four touchdowns, while going 22/30 passing.

Hawaii’s all-time high school passing yards leader is in a crowded quarterback room at UCF. He has taken the starting job from Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush who started game one this season. Last year’s starter after McKenzie Milton was injured was Darriel Mack. Mack returned to practice this week after recovering from his own injury, but did not play today. Redshirt-freshman Quadry Jones played the last few minutes of Saturday’s game.

The kid @_dillongabriel_ with a DIME to Marlon Williams pic.twitter.com/eHgvJqnsD5 — Elton Jawn (@PiIIsburyJoeBoy) September 14, 2019

Gabriel found four different receivers for touchdowns. The Knights also had two rushing touchdowns.

UCF improved to 3-0 this season. The Knights play Pittsburgh next Saturday.